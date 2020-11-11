Rockwell Automation (ROK) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $242.19, close to its 52-week high of $267.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Raghavan is ranked #3045 out of 7073 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Automation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.67, implying a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Based on Rockwell Automation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and net profit of $318 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.73 billion and had a net profit of $8.1 million.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.