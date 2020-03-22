Rockwell Automation (ROK) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on March 20, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.79, close to its 52-week low of $116.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and United Technologies.

Rockwell Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.40.

Rockwell Automation’s market cap is currently $14.73B and has a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROK in relation to earlier this year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.