Rockwell Automation (ROK) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report), with a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.74, close to its 52-week high of $207.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as AO Smith, Pentair, and Ametek.

Rockwell Automation has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $193.11.

Rockwell Automation’s market cap is currently $23.09B and has a P/E ratio of 25.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROK in relation to earlier this year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.