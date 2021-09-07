Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) Receives a New Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY – Research Report) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.0% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockley Photonics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67, which is a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

