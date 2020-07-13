July 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKTResearch Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.17.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 52.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $36.33 average price target, implying a 59.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.59 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 434.6K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

