Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on September 7, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.80, implying a 134.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $2.09B and has a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.