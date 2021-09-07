Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.80.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RCKT in relation to earlier this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.