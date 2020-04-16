Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Deutsche Bank gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.75.

Vosser said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Roche vor Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 375 Franken belassen. Seine Erlosprognose fur den Pharmakonzern von 14,7 Milliarden Franken decke sich weitgehend mit der Konsensschatzung, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 19:24 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 19:24 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Vosser has an average return of 14.0% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is ranked #819 out of 6470 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $380.14, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $254.04. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 18.46K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.