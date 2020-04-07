Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $333.05.

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung fur Roche vor Zahlen auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 350 Franken belassen. Analyst Richard Parkes rechnet mit einem starken ersten Quartal des Pharmaherstellers. Verwerfungen wegen Covid-19 konne Roche anderweitig ausgleichen, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/ Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 06:00 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Parkes has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkes is ranked #402 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $380.67, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF350.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $254.04. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 17.87K.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.