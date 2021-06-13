Robert W. Baird Thinks Sio Gene Therapies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on June 9, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.49, close to its 52-week low of $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sio Gene Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, implying a 194.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Sio Gene Therapies has an average volume of 609K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIOX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.