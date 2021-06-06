Robert W. Baird Thinks Oric Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on June 3, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.42, close to its 52-week low of $18.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 32.5% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.33, representing a 144.6% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Oric Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $712.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.