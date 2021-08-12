Robert W. Baird Thinks Mersana Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN – Research Report) on August 10 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.86, close to its 52-week low of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.0% and a 22.4% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mersana Therapeutics with a $27.75 average price target, implying a 141.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mersana Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11K and GAAP net loss of $40.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $796K and had a GAAP net loss of $19.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRSN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.