Robert W. Baird Thinks Homology Medicines’ Stock is Going to Recover

Robert W. Baird analyst Jack Allen maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX – Research Report) on October 15 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.20, close to its 52-week low of $5.94.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $27.00 average price target, implying a 329.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.24 and a one-year low of $5.94. Currently, Homology Medicines has an average volume of 434.2K.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.