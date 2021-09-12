Robert W. Baird Thinks Applied Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on September 9, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.80, close to its 52-week low of $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Therapeutics with a $32.00 average price target, representing a 105.9% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $13.58. Currently, Applied Therapeutics has an average volume of 85.39K.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.