Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT – Research Report) on July 28 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20, close to its 52-week low of $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $33.33 average price target, representing an 89.8% upside. In a report issued on July 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.90 and a one-year low of $12.70. Currently, Ashford Hospitality has an average volume of 3.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.