Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released today, Matthew Gillmor from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia (PHR – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gillmor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Gillmor covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $24.00 average price target, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.85 and a one-year low of $16.02. Currently, Phreesia has an average volume of 459.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHR in relation to earlier this year.

Phreesia, Inc. provides patient check-in solutions for medical practices. It provides solutions that transform the healthcare experience by engaging patients in their care and enabling healthcare provider organizations to optimize operational efficiency, improve profitability and enhance clinical care. Through the SaaS-based Phreesia Platform the company offers healthcare provider organizations a robust suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and a payments solution for secure processing of patient payments. Its platform also provides life sciences companies with an engagement channel for targeted and direct communication with patients. Phreesia was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.