May 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cue Biopharma (CUE)

By Carrie Williams

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUEResearch Report) on May 17 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.77, close to its 52-week low of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cue Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.75, representing a 132.1% upside. In a report issued on May 10, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cue Biopharma’s market cap is currently $432.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019