Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report issued on September 2, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $130.63 average price target, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks’ market cap is currently $130.9B and has a P/E ratio of 46.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2021, John Culver, the group pres, N America & coo of SBUX sold 148,619 shares for a total of $17,685,661.

Founded in 1985, Starbucks Corp. is a Washington-based roaster and retailer of specialty coffee, with over 30,000 stores in 80 markets. It operates through three segments, including Americas, International and Channel Development. Starbucks stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, food items such as pastries, sandwiches, salads, oatmeals, as well as a variety of merchandise. The company’s leading brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best.