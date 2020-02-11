Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Rapid7 (RPD)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD – Research Report), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.38, close to its 52-week high of $66.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Rapid7 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.01 and a one-year low of $42.83. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 405.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.