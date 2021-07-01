Robert W. Baird Releases a Hold Rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report issued on June 27, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird assigned a Hold rating to Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $161.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.27, a -12.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $202.73 and a one-year low of $16.54. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.