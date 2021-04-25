Robert W. Baird Releases a Buy Rating on Knight Transportation (KNX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland assigned a Buy rating to Knight Transportation (KNX – Research Report) on April 21 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 85.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Old Dominion Freight, and Heartland Express.

Knight Transportation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.33, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on Knight Transportation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion and net profit of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $65.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNX in relation to earlier this year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. The Logistics segment include brokerage and other freight management services. The Intermodal segment consists revenue generated by moving freight over the rail in the containers and other trailing equipment, combined with the revenue for drayage to transport loads between the railheads and customer locations. The company was founded on September 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.