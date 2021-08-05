Robert W. Baird Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS – Research Report) on August 3 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Lattice Semiconductor, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sequans Communications S A with a $10.00 average price target, an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.57 and a one-year low of $3.87. Currently, Sequans Communications S A has an average volume of 158.2K.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions include high speed LTE, ultra large cell range, non 3GPP frequencies, LTE for satellite, streamrichLTE customer devices, colibri LTE cat 4 platform, and calliope LTEcat M1/NB1 platform. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.