Robert W. Baird Reiterates Their Buy Rating on California Water Service (CWT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on California Water Service (CWT – Research Report) on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.95.

Kallo has an average return of 2.6% when recommending California Water Service.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #536 out of 7332 analysts.

California Water Service has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

California Water Service’s market cap is currently $2.74B and has a P/E ratio of 29.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages to provide water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It also provides non-regulated water-related services under agreements with municipalities and other private companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.