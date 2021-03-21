Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Nike (NKE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Nike (NKE – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.49, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.00, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.95 and a one-year low of $60.58. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 5.66M.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.