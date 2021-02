Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Buy Rating on McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report issued on February 19, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $212.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $240.88.

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $158.1B and has a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.51.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafé beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.