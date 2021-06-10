Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Visa (V)

In a report issued on June 8, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V – Research Report), with a price target of $282.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.31, close to its 52-week high of $237.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 78.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.20, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Visa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.73 billion and net profit of $3.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.85 billion and had a net profit of $3.08 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Vasant Prabhu, the VICE CHAIR & CFO of V sold 35,000 shares for a total of $8,178,700.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.