Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

In a report issued on August 3, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Summit Hotel Properties with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.85 million and GAAP net loss of $31.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.32 million.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.