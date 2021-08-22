Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Salesforce (CRM)

In a report issued on August 20, Robert Oliver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report), with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $256.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 76.6% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Aspen Technology, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $280.56, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.96 billion and net profit of $469 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.87 billion and had a net profit of $99 million.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.