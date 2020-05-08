Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Rapid7 (RPD)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $58.27 average price target, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.02 and a one-year low of $31.35. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 888.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPD in relation to earlier this year.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.