Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report issued on October 12, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO – Research Report), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.60, which is a 151.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.41 and a one-year low of $27.23. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 222K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.