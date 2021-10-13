Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Wingstop (WING)

In a report issued on August 30, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop (WING – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.77, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on September 13, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $187.35 and a one-year low of $112.47. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 305K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.