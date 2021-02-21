Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report) on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $371.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $411.88.

The company has a one-year high of $435.58 and a one-year low of $275.22. Currently, Domino’s Pizza has an average volume of 502.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, LAWRENCE JEFFREY D, the Former CFO of DPZ sold 4,690 shares for a total of $1,892,558.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.