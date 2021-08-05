Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Buy Rating on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH – Research Report) on August 3 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armada Hoffler Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.38 and a one-year low of $8.20. Currently, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average volume of 247.5K.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting & Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.