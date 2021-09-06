Robert W. Baird Keeps a Hold Rating on StarTek (SRT)

In a report issued on August 29, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on StarTek (SRT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on StarTek is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

StarTek’s market cap is currently $244.4M and has a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRT in relation to earlier this year.

StarTek, Inc. is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics. The company offers multiple services, including sales, order management and provisioning, customer care, technical support, receivables management, and retention programs. It also manages programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email, social media and back-office support. The Startek has facilities in India, United States, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Peru and Sri Lanka. The company was founded by A. Emmet Stephenson and Michael W. Morgan in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.