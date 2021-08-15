Robert W. Baird Keeps a Buy Rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report issued on August 12, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VistaGen Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VistaGen Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $532.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTGN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jerrold Duane Dotson, the VP, CFO AND SECRETARY of VTGN bought 414,293 shares for a total of $173,293.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new generation medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Its portfolio focuses on three clinical-stage product; neuropathic pain (NP), levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), social anxiety disorder (SAD) and suicidal ideation (SI). Its product include AV-101 product and PH10 neuroactive nasal spray.The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.