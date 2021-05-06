Robert W. Baird Keeps a Buy Rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

In a report issued on May 4, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.79, close to its 52-week high of $31.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 76.0% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage-Crystal Clean is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean’s market cap is currently $719.6M and has a P/E ratio of 46.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.