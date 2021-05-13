Robert W. Baird Issues a Hold Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario assigned a Hold rating to Marriott International (MAR – Research Report) on May 10 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.73, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $44.27B and has a P/E ratio of -172.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.