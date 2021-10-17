Robert W. Baird Initiates a Buy Rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN – Research Report) on October 14 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $461M and has a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new generation medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Its portfolio focuses on three clinical-stage product; neuropathic pain (NP), levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), social anxiety disorder (SAD) and suicidal ideation (SI). Its product include AV-101 product and PH10 neuroactive nasal spray.The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.