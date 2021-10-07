Robert W. Baird Initiates a Buy Rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on October 4, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report) and a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.27, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and GAAP net loss of $81.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $151 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.