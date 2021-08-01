Robert W. Baird Gives a Hold Rating to Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report issued on July 28, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird assigned a Hold rating to Old Dominion Freight (ODFL – Research Report), with a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $269.15, close to its 52-week high of $276.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $274.78, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old Dominion Freight’s market cap is currently $31.21B and has a P/E ratio of 36.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1934, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a North Carolina-based company, which provides regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.