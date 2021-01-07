Robert W. Baird Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Hold

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment downgraded Curtiss-Wright (CW – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Transdigm Group, and Lockheed Martin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Curtiss-Wright with a $134.50 average price target.

Curtiss-Wright’s market cap is currently $4.83B and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.27.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment comprises of businesses that involves in offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets. This segment also includes electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services such as shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment includes commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment includes main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, secondary propulsion systems, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products. The company was founded on July 5, 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.