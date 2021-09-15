September 15, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Robert W. Baird Believes Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) Won’t Stop Here

By Austin Angelo

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUMResearch Report) on September 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.99, close to its 52-week high of $135.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.55.

The company has a one-year high of $135.77 and a one-year low of $88.08. Currently, Yum! Brands has an average volume of 1.46M.

Headquartered in Kentucky, Yum! Brands, Inc. is a service restaurant company, which develops, operates, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division.

