Robert W. Baird Believes Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on October 4, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Xponential Fitness (XPOF – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.54, close to its 52-week high of $17.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xponential Fitness is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.69, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XPOF in relation to earlier this year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands. Its diversified portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates; CycleBar-indoor cycling brand; StretchLab-one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout.