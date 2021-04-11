Robert W. Baird Believes Visa (NYSE: V) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 9, David Koning from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Visa (V – Research Report), with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $222.52, close to its 52-week high of $228.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 83.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $247.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Visa’s market cap is currently $475.6B and has a P/E ratio of 45.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -44.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.