Robert W. Baird Believes Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay reiterated a Buy rating on Scully Royalty (SRL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.92, close to its 52-week high of $9.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

Scully Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

Scully Royalty’s market cap is currently $124.5M and has a P/E ratio of -41.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.