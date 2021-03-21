Robert W. Baird Believes Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 18, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Duluth Holdings (DLTH – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.05, close to its 52-week high of $17.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duluth Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, representing a 35.8% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duluth Holdings’ market cap is currently $494.1M and has a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Duluth Holdings, Inc. engages in the brand of men and women casual wear, work wear and accessories sold through its own channels. It also offers products, such as Long tail T-shirts, Buck Naked underwear, and Fire Hose. It operates through Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment includes net sales from its website and catalogs. The Retail segment includes net sales from its retail and outlet stores. The company was founded by Stephen L. Schlecht in 1989 and is headquartered in Mount Horeb. WI.