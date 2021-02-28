Robert W. Baird Believes Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Buy rating on Donaldson Company (DCI – Research Report) on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.91, close to its 52-week high of $62.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donaldson Company with a $74.00 average price target, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.70 and a one-year low of $31.08. Currently, Donaldson Company has an average volume of 455.9K.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.