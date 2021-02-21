Robert W. Baird Believes Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 18, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $331.16, close to its 52-week high of $336.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deckers Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $383.44, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Deckers Outdoor’s market cap is currently $9.33B and has a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DECK in relation to earlier this year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.