Robert W. Baird Believes Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on September 8, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.37, close to its 52-week high of $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 71.5% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Construction Partners, Jacobs Engineering, and Aecom Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concrete Pumping Holdings with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Concrete Pumping Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.76 million and net profit of $4.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.13 million and had a net profit of $247K.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.