Robert Half (RHI) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Sell rating on Robert Half (RHI – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, ARAMARK Holdings, and IHS Markit.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Robert Half is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $60.00.

Robert Half’s market cap is currently $6.84B and has a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.07.

Robert Half International, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services.